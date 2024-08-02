Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,175,793
- Mintage PROOF 287
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 450 CHF
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
