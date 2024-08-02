Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,175,793
  • Mintage PROOF 287

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 450 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - January 10, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
