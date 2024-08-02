Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,870,073
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30670 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1903 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
