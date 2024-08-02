Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,870,073

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30670 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (8)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (28)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1903 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search