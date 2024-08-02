Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,188,340
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (258)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place July 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1901 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
