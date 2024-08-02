Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,188,340

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (258)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place July 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (7)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (8)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (59)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (22)
  • Warin Global Investments (7)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1901 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search