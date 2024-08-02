Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,162,616

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70740 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 100000 JPY
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 20 Mark 1900 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

