20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70740 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (58) AU (32) XF (93) VF (45) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (17) MS63 (24) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU53 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (48) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (2)

Auction World (2)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Cayón (5)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

COINSNET (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (39)

Heritage Eur (6)

Hermes Auctions (2)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (7)

Holmasto (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (14)

London Coins (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (10)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (54)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (9)

TMAJK sro (2)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (14)

Warin Global Investments (3)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)