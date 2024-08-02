Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,162,616
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70740 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 100000 JPY
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1900 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
