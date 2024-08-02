Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,873,229

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1899 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31535 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 5, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1899 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

