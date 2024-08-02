Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,873,229
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1899 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31535 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- BAC (5)
- Bereska (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Eurseree (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (16)
- Heritage Eur (8)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- HIRSCH (12)
- Höhn (8)
- Holmasto (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (28)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- London Coins (2)
- Lugdunum (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (40)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (15)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WCN (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1899 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search