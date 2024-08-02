20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1898 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place July 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (34) XF (95) VF (61) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (14) ANACS (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Astarte S.A. (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (1)

Bereska (1)

Cayón (2)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (5)

Frankfurter (2)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (9)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (5)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (16)

Höhn (4)

Holmasto (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (4)

Kroha (2)

Künker (15)

Leu (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Reinhard Fischer (41)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (7)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (17)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (1)

Zöttl (6)