Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,592,219

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1898 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place July 11, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Astarte S.A. - June 9, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1898 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

