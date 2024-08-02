Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,592,219
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1898 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place July 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1898 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
