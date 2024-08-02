Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,393,628
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1897
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1897 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
