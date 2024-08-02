20 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (8) AU (26) XF (79) VF (49) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) XF45 (2) PF61 (2) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Bereska (1)

Cayón (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Eurseree (3)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (8)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (2)

Holmasto (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (15)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numision (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Reinhard Fischer (40)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (14)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)