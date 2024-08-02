Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,393,628

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Mark 1897 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

