20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1499 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (33) XF (67) VF (53) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (3) ANACS (1)

