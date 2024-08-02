Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,238,568
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1499 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1896 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
