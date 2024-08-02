Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,238,568

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1499 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Naumann - July 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1896 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

