Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,348,909

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5602 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,305. Bidding took place August 25, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

