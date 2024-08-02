Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,348,909
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5602 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,305. Bidding took place August 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Eurseree (2)
- Felzmann (6)
- Gärtner (5)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (3)
- Holmasto (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (14)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (40)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (9)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search