Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,814,982

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1894 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1894 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1894 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
