Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,752,452
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1891 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date January 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
