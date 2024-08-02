Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,752,452

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1891 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (18)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2022
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 31, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - January 8, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date January 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Varesi - March 22, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date March 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Germany 20 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1891 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1891 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search