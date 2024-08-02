Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,694,754

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1890 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 39,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1890 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

