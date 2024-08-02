Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,694,754
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1890 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 39,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Mark 1890 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
