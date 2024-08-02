20 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1890 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 39,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (3) AU (31) XF (57) VF (42) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) PF63 (3) PF62 (4) PF61 (4) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (9) PCGS (5)

