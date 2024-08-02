Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 755,512
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (318)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
