Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 755,512

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (318)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
