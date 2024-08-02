20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (40) UNC (33) AU (47) XF (122) VF (75) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (11) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (6) PF62 (2) PF61 (6) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (9) PL (1) Service NGC (28) PCGS (13)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

BAC (7)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (14)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

COINSNET (5)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (3)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (11)

Grün (23)

Heritage (25)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (20)

Holmasto (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (5)

Kroha (1)

Künker (53)

London Coins (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (12)

Rhenumis (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (4)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (33)

UBS (6)

Via (2)

WAG (15)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)

Wójcicki (1)