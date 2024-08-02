Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,363,901
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Frederick III (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 98000 JPY
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
