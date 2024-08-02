Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,363,901

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Frederick III (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 98000 JPY
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

