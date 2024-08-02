Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 533,854

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (19)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (10)
  • Höhn (14)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (38)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Teutoburger (21)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (17)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 630 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1888 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search