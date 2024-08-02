20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (32) AU (32) XF (112) VF (44) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (9) MS63 (6) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (4) PF64 (3) PF62 (3) PF61 (2) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (31) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bereska (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Coin Cabinet (1)

COINSNET (1)

DNW (2)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (19)

Heritage (13)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (14)

Holmasto (2)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (38)

London Coins (2)

Lugdunum (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Rhenumis (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (21)

UBS (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (17)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)