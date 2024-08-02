Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,645,176
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1887 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (2)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Eurseree (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (5)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (15)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (18)
- Höhn (14)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (31)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (8)
- Reinhard Fischer (34)
- Rhenumis (6)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (6)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (18)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (29)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1887 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search