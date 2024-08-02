Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,645,176

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1887 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS61 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1887 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search