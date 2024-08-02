Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 175,977

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1886 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Rimon Auctions - June 26, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1886 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

