Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 175,977
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1886 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Eurseree (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (3)
- Holmasto (2)
- ICE (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (17)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (3)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (16)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rimon Auctions (1)
- Schulman (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (16)
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1886 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search