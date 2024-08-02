20 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1886 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.

