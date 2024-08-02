Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 427,556

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1881 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 16, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1881 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

