Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 427,556
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1881 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- AURORA (1)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (6)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1881 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search