20 Mark 1881 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1881 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (21) VF (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

AURORA (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (4)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

WAG (6)

Wójcicki (1)

Zöttl (3)