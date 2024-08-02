Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,023,136

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1879 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5604 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place August 25, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 9, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Varesi - March 22, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date March 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Schulman - October 26, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1879 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

