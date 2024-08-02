Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,023,136
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1879 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5604 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place August 25, 2019.
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1879 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
