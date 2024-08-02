Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,430

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1198 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1878 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

