20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (11) XF (26) VF (34) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

AURORA (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (10)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (32)

Numimarket (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (5)