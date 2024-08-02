Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 82,430
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1198 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
