Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,175,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2521 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 7, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 4000 NOK
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
