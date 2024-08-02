Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,175,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2521 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 7, 2010.

Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 4000 NOK
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction V. GADOURY - March 4, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1878 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

