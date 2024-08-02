Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,384

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3098 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (29)
  • Leu (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9095 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11948 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search