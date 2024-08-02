Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,384
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3098 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9095 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11948 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
