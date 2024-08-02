Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 501,159
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (11)
- Möller (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rauch (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (6)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 588 USD
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
