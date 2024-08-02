20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

