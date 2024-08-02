Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 501,159

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 588 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 14, 2023
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search