Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,250,306
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date May 4, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
