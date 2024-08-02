Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,250,306

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - May 4, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date May 4, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - August 7, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search