Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 423,088
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62444 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
