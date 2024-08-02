Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 423,088

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62444 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

