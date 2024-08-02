Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,672,895
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 256 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
