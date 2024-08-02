Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,672,895

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (10)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (16)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (17)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 256 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search