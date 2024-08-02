20 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (23) XF (45) VF (39) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Bereska (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (5)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (8)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (2)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (11)

Lugdunum (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Möller (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (17)

Warin Global Investments (1)