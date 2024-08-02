Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 2, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 2, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1875 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

