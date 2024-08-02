20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition AU (16) XF (41) VF (29) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (8)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (3)

Künker (28)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

NOA (1)

Rauch (4)

SINCONA (6)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)