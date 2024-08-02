Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 2, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
