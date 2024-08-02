Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,203,301

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (17)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (12)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (11)
  • Höhn (5)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (40)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (20)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (12)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (4)
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Numismática Leilões - December 20, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1875 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search