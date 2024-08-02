Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,203,301
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1875 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
