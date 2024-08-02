Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 88,205
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3916 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (17)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (15)
- UBS (3)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (10)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search