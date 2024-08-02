Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 88,205

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3916 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (17)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • UBS (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (10)
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Spink - June 6, 2021
Seller Spink
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

