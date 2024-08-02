Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 824,336

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3915 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction V. GADOURY - March 4, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
