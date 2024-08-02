Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 824,336
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3915 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
