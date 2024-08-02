20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

