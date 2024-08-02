Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 762,332
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search