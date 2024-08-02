Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 762,332

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 1, 2020
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Schulman - June 13, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction V. GADOURY - March 4, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search