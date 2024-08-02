20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (10) AU (31) XF (60) VF (60) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU50 (2) VF35 (2) PF65 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (11)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (2)

Gärtner (4)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (11)

Heritage (8)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (5)

Holmasto (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (32)

London Coins (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Reinhard Fischer (17)

Rhenumis (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (7)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (16)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)