20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,441,178
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (8)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (5)
- Holmasto (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (32)
- London Coins (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (17)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (16)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
