Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,441,178

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Holmasto (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (32)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (17)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (16)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search