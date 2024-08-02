Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 542,372

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (6)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (23)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (16)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1912 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

