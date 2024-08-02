Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 542,372
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
