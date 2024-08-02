Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 270,798

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (13)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1911 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

