Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 270,798
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (13)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (6)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1911 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search