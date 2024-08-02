Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 531,934

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30668 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 265 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - December 3, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1909 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

