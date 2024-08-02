10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30668 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (5) AU (28) XF (44) VF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) PF67 (2) PF64 (1) PF62 (2) CAMEO (5) Service NGC (2) PCGS (5)

