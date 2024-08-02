Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 531,934
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30668 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 265 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
