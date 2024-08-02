Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 531,970
  • Mintage PROOF 150

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (15)
  • Leu (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - September 11, 2023
Seller Leu
Date September 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 27, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Via - May 6, 2022
Seller Via
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search