Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 531,970
- Mintage PROOF 150
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
