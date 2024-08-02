Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,062,513
- Mintage PROOF 117
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30608 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
