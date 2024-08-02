Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,178,129
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6096 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 25200 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
