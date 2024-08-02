Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,178,129

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6096 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 25200 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Coins of History - January 15, 2023
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

