Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,684,979

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29531 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 4, 2024
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 222 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - December 3, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark
