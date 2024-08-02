Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,684,979
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29531 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (10)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (26)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (14)
- Rhenumis (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (12)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- WAG (21)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (4)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 222 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1903 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search