10 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29531 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (12) AU (35) XF (72) VF (47) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) AU55 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (4)

