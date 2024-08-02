Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 270,911

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3993 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (9)
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 25900 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

