Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 270,911
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3993 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 25900 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
