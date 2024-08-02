Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 701,930

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32625 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (17)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (10)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
883 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

