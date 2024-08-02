Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 701,930
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32625 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
