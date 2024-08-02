Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 741,818

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6095 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 222 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Taisei - February 21, 2021
Seller Taisei
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1900 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

