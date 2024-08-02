Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 741,818
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6095 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 222 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
