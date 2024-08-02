Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1899 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30607 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 25700 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Schulman - June 13, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 31, 2019
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 31, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 7, 2017
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 7, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1899 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1899 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search