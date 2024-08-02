Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1899 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30607 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 25700 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Mark 1899 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
