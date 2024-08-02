Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,279,986
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Eurseree (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (8)
- Höhn (9)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (6)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (25)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (28)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (32)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search