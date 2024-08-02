10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

