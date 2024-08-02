Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,279,986

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - December 3, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

