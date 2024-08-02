Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 114,004

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1897 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6094 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction cgb.fr - October 27, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
