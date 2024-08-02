Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1897 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 114,004
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1897
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1897 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6094 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (11)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1897 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search