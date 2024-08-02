Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,080,816
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2022.
