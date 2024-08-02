Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,080,816

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (14)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (23)
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 25700 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 25900 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1896 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search