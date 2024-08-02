Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,560

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1894 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (32)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2249 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
