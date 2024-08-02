Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,560
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1894
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1894 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
