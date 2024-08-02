Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,368,291

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 24500 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

