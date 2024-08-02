Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,368,291
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
