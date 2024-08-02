10 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (20) AU (33) XF (42) VF (69) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (8) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) PF66 (4) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (9) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

BAC (6)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (17)

Eurseree (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (10)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (9)

Höhn (12)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (16)

Lugdunum (1)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Palombo (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (18)

Rhenumis (4)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (6)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (20)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Wójcicki (1)