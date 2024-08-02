Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,633
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1841 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (34)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (3)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (3)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1892 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
