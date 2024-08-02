Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,633

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1841 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Varesi - March 22, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date March 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1892 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

