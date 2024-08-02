10 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1841 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (18) VF (53) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frankfurter (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (2)

Künker (34)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (3)

Varesi (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (3)