10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

