Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,512,092
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (27)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (21)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (14)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 25400 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search