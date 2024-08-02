Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,512,092

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 25400 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

